Exeedme Trading 39% Lower This Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $323,149.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 39% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00102576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00166400 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,378.25 or 1.00104805 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

