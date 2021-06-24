EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXFO. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EXFO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.04.

EXFO opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EXFO by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EXFO in the first quarter valued at $3,996,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in EXFO by 21.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in EXFO by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

