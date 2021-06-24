ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ExlService were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $105.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $108.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

