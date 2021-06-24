Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $168.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Extra Space Storage traded as high as $164.59 and last traded at $164.47, with a volume of 477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.66.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,765,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.42.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

