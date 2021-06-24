Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58,119 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.1% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $161,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 111,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 245.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Facebook by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 317,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $93,587,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 518,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after buying an additional 174,927 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,838,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,425,101,000 after acquiring an additional 151,829 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,280,267 shares of company stock worth $725,465,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.51. The company had a trading volume of 508,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284,221. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $343.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.