FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 106.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE:FDS opened at $328.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.