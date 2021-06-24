Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post $2.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $11.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Shares of FICO opened at $496.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,348 shares of company stock worth $25,537,617 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.