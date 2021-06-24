Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 443,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.94 million, a P/E ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

