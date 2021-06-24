Fantasy Sports Price Reaches $0.0272 on Exchanges (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $150,206.63 and $28.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

