Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will post sales of $10.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.23 million and the lowest is $9.49 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $10.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $49.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $54.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.55 million, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $56.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

FPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 121.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,133. The stock has a market cap of $387.66 million, a P/E ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

