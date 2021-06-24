Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,858 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.99% of First Bancorp worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

