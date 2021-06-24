Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,941,063.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $1,570,377.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,386,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,522,468. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $350.08 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.92. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.