Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.29% of Itron worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Itron by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Itron by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

In related news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.