Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.42% of iHeartMedia worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $26.87.

Several analysts have commented on IHRT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

