Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 52,659 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,659 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 222,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 171,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,919,241.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,190,774.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,865 shares of company stock worth $21,040,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

