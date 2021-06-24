FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $339.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.12.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $297.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.22. FedEx has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

