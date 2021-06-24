Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,962 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $62,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $200.72 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $166.33 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

