FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

