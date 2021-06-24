Financial Contrast: Landos Biopharma (LABP) and Its Peers

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Landos Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landos Biopharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landos Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Landos Biopharma Competitors 4633 17684 38904 768 2.58

Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 128.29%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 51.38%. Given Landos Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Landos Biopharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landos Biopharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landos Biopharma N/A -$30.14 million -4.52 Landos Biopharma Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.38

Landos Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Landos Biopharma. Landos Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Landos Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landos Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landos Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Landos Biopharma Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Summary

Landos Biopharma beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company also develops NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1, a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and PX-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and rheumatoid arthritis. Landos Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

