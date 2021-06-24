First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stake Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

FFBC stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.01.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.