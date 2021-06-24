First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

MYFW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $212.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.93.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.