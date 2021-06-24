Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) is Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living comprises 2.3% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,252. The firm has a market cap of $166.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

