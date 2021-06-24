Flamingo (FLM) Trading Down 36.2% Over Last Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $52.94 million and $13.95 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00108745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00169101 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,569.67 or 1.00438261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

