FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:FLT opened at $255.20 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

