Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.14.

Get Flywire alerts:

FLYW stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $38.68.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.