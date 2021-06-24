Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:FOR opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.02. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.43.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,870,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Forestar Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth $14,294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,296.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 271,477 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

