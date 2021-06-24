Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,004,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,709 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $56,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,452,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,134,000 after buying an additional 254,931 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,391,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $23,514,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,745.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 788,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 767,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

