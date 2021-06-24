Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of FSM opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 986,247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 388,251 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $22,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 448,836 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

