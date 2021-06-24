Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,284,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,987 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.52% of Analog Devices worth $1,439,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $801,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 98,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 46.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 854,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,544,000 after buying an additional 269,228 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.58. 34,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.27. The company has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $168.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

