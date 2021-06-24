Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,520,220 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,452,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,520,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $803,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 144,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,533,846. The stock has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

