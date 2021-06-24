Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,527,098 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,761,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527,098 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,001,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.94. 664,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,163,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

