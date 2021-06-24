Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,764 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,288,713 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Adobe worth $1,087,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $577.05. 43,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,684. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $579.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $275.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.