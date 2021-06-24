Frax Share 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.59 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Frax Share has a market cap of $23.14 million and $2.59 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00004709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00106656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00168942 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003277 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,579.23 or 0.99563472 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 100,092,112 coins and its circulating supply is 14,574,199 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

