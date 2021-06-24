Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

NYSE FCX opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

