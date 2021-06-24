Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,458,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $870,890,000 after purchasing an additional 969,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $36.93. 349,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,916,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

