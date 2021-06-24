Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

