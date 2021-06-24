FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.20

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.20 and last traded at $61.20, with a volume of 320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $575.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FRP by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.