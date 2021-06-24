FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,774. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.55. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

