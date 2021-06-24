FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Down 4.2%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. 6,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 977,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

