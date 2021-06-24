FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Down 4.2%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. 6,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 977,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

