Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Shares Down 0.1%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 3,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 52,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.