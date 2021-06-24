FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQX. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.34.

EQX opened at C$8.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.63. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

