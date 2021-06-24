Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $326.63 million-329.38 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.61 million.

Gaotu Techedu stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 358,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,955. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -1.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Gaotu Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

