Gary L. Whitlock Purchases 10,000 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,014.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -75.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 747.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 361.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

