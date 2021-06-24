Gavin Patterson Sells 2,987 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $724,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,888.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 2,068 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $484,780.56.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

