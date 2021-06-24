Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $159,245.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00055062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.75 or 0.00619824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00040367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.