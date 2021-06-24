Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GNK shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNK stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $802.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

