Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru Sells 4,784 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $406.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $407.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

