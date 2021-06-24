General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,660,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,992 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 1.6% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $210,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after acquiring an additional 949,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.91. 236,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,164,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

