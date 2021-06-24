Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Sells $1,587,077.28 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,587,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.67. 346,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -8.70. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

