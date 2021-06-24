Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,282,654 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -2.93.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.

